18 March 2026
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Senegal appeal to CAS over AFCON final decision after CAF ruling

Football
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18 March 2026 17:16
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Senegal appeal to CAS over AFCON final decision after CAF ruling

The Senegal Football Federation has officially lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, challenging a controversial CAF decision over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, Idman.Biz reports.

The dispute centres on the final held in Rabat, where Senegal originally secured a 1-0 victory on the pitch. However, CAF’s Appeals Jury later overturned the result and awarded Morocco a 3-0 technical win, citing a breach of regulations after Senegal’s players briefly walked off in the 87th minute in protest.

Although the players returned to the field and completed the match, CAF ruled that the incident constituted a violation under its disciplinary code. The decision effectively stripped Senegal of the title and handed it to Morocco, sparking strong backlash.

In an official statement, the Senegalese federation criticised the ruling, claiming it was made under external pressure and undermined sporting fairness. The organisation insists that the final result on the pitch should take precedence over disciplinary interpretations and has called for the decision to be annulled, as well as for Senegal to be recognised as champions.

The case is expected to be handled under an expedited procedure by CAS, given that the title has already been reassigned. At the heart of the appeal is whether Senegal’s return to the pitch invalidates the application of CAF regulations concerning teams leaving the field without permission.

The outcome could have significant implications for governance and disciplinary standards in African football, potentially setting a major precedent for future cases.

Idman.Biz
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