18 March 2026
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Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands

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18 March 2026 14:26
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Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands

Former Netherlands international Quincy Promes has admitted to stabbing his cousin during a preliminary appeal hearing, confirming details that had remained undisclosed until now, Idman.Biz reports.

According to ESPN, the 34-year-old forward revised his earlier position with the support of prominent lawyers Gert-Jan and Kerry Knops. Promes acknowledged that remaining silent during the initial court proceedings had been a mistake.

“I had completely lost trust in the judicial system, but now I am receiving psychological support,” he told the court.

The incident dates back to July 2020, when a family gathering in Abcoude, the Netherlands, escalated into a violent altercation. Promes accused his cousin of stealing family jewellery, which led to a confrontation. His legal team stated that he inflicted a single knife wound during the dispute, claiming he was in a state of emotional distress and may have acted in self-defence.

During the hearing, lawyer Kerry Knops also described the psychological trauma Promes allegedly experienced while being detained in Dubai. The player reportedly said he heard other inmates being tortured and was questioned for days on matters unrelated to the case.

In addition to the stabbing case, Promes has been convicted for involvement in the import of 1,300 kilograms of cocaine and sentenced to six years in prison. Despite the ongoing legal proceedings in Amsterdam, the footballer has indicated that he does not intend to end his playing career.

Idman.Biz
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