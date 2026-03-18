Neftchi celebrate 89th anniversary as Azerbaijan’s historic football flagship

Neftchi, one of Azerbaijan’s most historic and widely supported football clubs, are celebrating the 89th anniversary of their foundation, Idman.Biz reports.

Established in 1937 under the name Neftyanik, the Baku-based side adopted its current identity in 1968 and has since become a symbol of Azerbaijani football. Known by nicknames such as “Flagman”, “People’s team” and “Oil Workers”, Neftchi have built a reputation as one of the country’s most influential clubs.

During the Soviet era, Neftchi competed in the USSR championship and reached their peak in 1966, when they finished third and claimed bronze medals. The club also enjoyed strong cup runs, reaching multiple semi-finals of the USSR Cup and finishing as runners-up in the USSR Federation Cup in 1988.

Since Azerbaijan gained independence, Neftchi have remained a dominant force domestically. The club has won nine national league titles, most recently in 2021, along with six Azerbaijan Cups and two Super Cups. In 2006, they also lifted the CIS Cup, adding an international trophy to their honours.

One of the defining moments in Neftchi’s modern history came in the 2012/13 season, when they became the first Azerbaijani club to reach the group stage of the UEFA Europa League, marking a milestone for the country’s football development.

With one of the largest fan bases in Azerbaijan, Neftchi continue to play a central role in the nation’s football culture as they approach their 90th year.