18 March 2026
EN

Buruk criticises UEFA over fan ban ahead of Liverpool clash

Football
News
18 March 2026 15:08
23
Buruk criticises UEFA over fan ban ahead of Liverpool clash

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has strongly criticised UEFA over sanctions imposed on the club’s supporters ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Liverpool, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking before the decisive encounter, Buruk described as unacceptable the decision to allocate the sector originally reserved for Galatasaray fans to the home side. “This punishment is not fair. Giving our supporters’ section to Liverpool is wrong. Innocent people are being punished for the mistakes of others. This decision is neither justified nor correct,” he said, adding that his team will still play for their fans regardless of the circumstances.

The Turkish side face a significant challenge away from home, despite having impressed in previous meetings with Liverpool. Buruk expressed confidence in his squad’s physical readiness, noting that Galatasaray have matched their opponents athletically in earlier encounters. He also acknowledged the absence of Davinson Sanchez but insisted the team has adequate replacements.

Galatasaray enter the match aiming to secure a place in the quarter-finals, with Buruk emphasising the magnitude of the occasion. “My only dream is to progress. We have beaten them twice at home, but now we must deal with the away factor. I believe in my players – this could be a historic night for Turkish football,” he said.

The match between Liverpool and Galatasaray is set to kick off later tonight, with both teams competing for a place in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Arda Guler scores stunning 68-metre goal to set La Liga record
17:54
Football

Arda Guler scores stunning 68-metre goal to set La Liga record

Real Madrid midfielder breaks long-standing mark with spectacular strike against Elche
Senegal appeal to CAS over AFCON final decision after CAF ruling
17:16
Football

Senegal appeal to CAS over AFCON final decision after CAF ruling

Federation challenges technical defeat and demands recognition as 2025 champions
Champions League last-16 finale: four matches, four different storylines - Idman.biz overview
16:44
Football

Champions League last-16 finale: four matches, four different storylines - Idman.biz overview

Final quarter-final spots to be decided as Europe’s elite battle for progression
Neftchi celebrate 89th anniversary as Azerbaijan’s historic football flagship
16:12
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi celebrate 89th anniversary as Azerbaijan’s historic football flagship

Baku giants reflect on Soviet-era legacy and domestic dominance
Guardiola suffers unwanted Champions League record after Real Madrid exits
15:42
Football

Guardiola suffers unwanted Champions League record after Real Madrid exits

Manchester City boss becomes first coach eliminated by same team in three straight seasons
Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands
14:26
Football

Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands

Former Dutch international changes stance as legal case takes new turn

Most read

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash
16 March 18:25
World football

Mbappe and Bellingham return to Real Madrid squad for Manchester City clash

Spanish giants name 26-man squad for Champions League last-16 second leg at the Etihad
Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO
16 March 09:33
World football

Liverpool must respond after Istanbul setback, says Arne Slot - VIDEO

Dutch coach praises Galatasaray atmosphere but believes Anfield can inspire Champions League turnaround
Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash
16 March 14:23
World football

Bayern may field 16-year-old goalkeeper in Champions League clash

Leonard Prescott could become the youngest goalkeeper in the competition’s history
F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards
16 March 13:04
Other

F1 film wins Oscar for best sound at 2026 Academy Awards

Brad Pitt-led Formula 1 drama claims one award as Lewis Hamilton misses ceremony due to Chinese Grand Prix