Buruk criticises UEFA over fan ban ahead of Liverpool clash

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has strongly criticised UEFA over sanctions imposed on the club’s supporters ahead of their Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash against Liverpool, Idman.Biz reports.

Speaking before the decisive encounter, Buruk described as unacceptable the decision to allocate the sector originally reserved for Galatasaray fans to the home side. “This punishment is not fair. Giving our supporters’ section to Liverpool is wrong. Innocent people are being punished for the mistakes of others. This decision is neither justified nor correct,” he said, adding that his team will still play for their fans regardless of the circumstances.

The Turkish side face a significant challenge away from home, despite having impressed in previous meetings with Liverpool. Buruk expressed confidence in his squad’s physical readiness, noting that Galatasaray have matched their opponents athletically in earlier encounters. He also acknowledged the absence of Davinson Sanchez but insisted the team has adequate replacements.

Galatasaray enter the match aiming to secure a place in the quarter-finals, with Buruk emphasising the magnitude of the occasion. “My only dream is to progress. We have beaten them twice at home, but now we must deal with the away factor. I believe in my players – this could be a historic night for Turkish football,” he said.

The match between Liverpool and Galatasaray is set to kick off later tonight, with both teams competing for a place in the last eight of Europe’s elite competition.