18 March 2026
EN

Arda Guler scores stunning 68-metre goal to set La Liga record

Football
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18 March 2026 17:54
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Arda Guler scores stunning 68-metre goal to set La Liga record

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler has made headlines across the football world after scoring a remarkable 68-metre goal in La Liga, setting a new record for the longest-range strike in the competition’s history, Idman.Biz reports.

The 21-year-old found the net from near the halfway line during Real Madrid’s match against Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu, producing one of the most spectacular moments of the season. The goal, scored in the 89th minute, quickly went viral and drew widespread praise from fans and pundits alike.

Speaking after the match, Guler admitted he had been attempting such a strike for some time. “Thankfully it went in. I’ve been trying this for a long time. I’m very happy to score a goal like this. I saw the goalkeeper off his line and decided to take the chance. It’s a very special moment for me,” he said.

The effort officially surpassed the previous La Liga record held by Inigo Martinez, whose 55-metre goal had stood as the longest in the league. Guler improved that mark by 13 metres, underlining the extraordinary nature of his strike.

After the match, the young Turkish star added a touch of humour by sharing the goal on social media with the caption: “Don’t try this at home.”

The goal further cements Guler’s growing reputation as one of the brightest young talents in European football, as he continues to establish himself at Real Madrid.

Idman.Biz
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