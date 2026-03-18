18 March 2026
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Guardiola suffers unwanted Champions League record after Real Madrid exits

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18 March 2026 15:42
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Guardiola suffers unwanted Champions League record after Real Madrid exits

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has set an unwanted piece of Champions League history after being eliminated by Real Madrid for the third consecutive season, Idman.Biz reports.

The Spanish coach has become the first manager in the competition’s history to be knocked out by the same opponent in three successive campaigns. Real Madrid have once again proved to be Guardiola’s most difficult European hurdle, consistently disrupting City’s ambitions at the decisive stages of the tournament.

The streak began in the 2023/24 season and has now extended into the current campaign, despite Manchester City being widely considered favourites in each of those ties. However, the Spanish giants have repeatedly demonstrated their experience and resilience, eliminating the Premier League side on every occasion.

The latest defeat further reinforces Real Madrid’s reputation as the dominant force in European football, particularly in knockout scenarios, where they continue to thrive under pressure against elite opposition.

Following the most recent match, Guardiola also drew attention for an on-field incident involving Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, adding another layer of tension to an already intense rivalry between the two clubs.

Idman.Biz
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