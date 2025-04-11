AFFA Report Conference Held - PHOTO

Report Conference of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) was held.

The event, organized at the Baku Marriott Hotel Boulevard, began with the playing of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Idman.biz reports.

Then, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the Motherland and the sportsmen who passed away during the reporting period.

AFFA President Rovshan Najaf spoke about the work carried out during the 1-year period of activity. He spoke about the performance of the national team and emphasized that AFFA will make decisive decisions depending on the next results.

Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzada said that he has no doubt that Azerbaijan will achieve success in team sports. He emphasized that he believes the new AFFA leadership will cope with the set goals.

AFFA Executive Vice President Sarkhan Hajiyev spoke about the significant events that have taken place in Azerbaijani football in recent times. He drew special attention to the problems related to match-fixing.

Then, AFFA Finance Department presented a report.

The report of the Chairman of the AFFA Referees Committee, Frank de Bleeckere, was also heard. He stated that there were certain shortcomings in refereeing and spoke about the work done in this direction.

Finally, FIFA representative Marion Gava and UEFA representative Valentina Mercolli spoke and spoke about the work done jointly with AFFA.

Thus, the Reporting Conference concluded its work.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz