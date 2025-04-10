Barcelona - Club of the Month

FC Barcelona has been named the best football club of March, according to the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS).

Barcelona earned the most points in the world rankings last month, accumulating 64 points, Idman.biz reports.

Aston Villa followed closely with the same points but ranked second based on additional criteria. Inter Milan (61 points), Bayern Munich (49 points), and Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt (44 points) completed the top six.

Previously, Arsenal was named Club of the Month in January, and Real Madrid received the honor in February.

Idman.biz