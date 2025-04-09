Gabala head coach: “We will keep the core of the team and there will definitely be new transfers”

In an exclusive interview with Report, Gabala’s head coach, Kakhaber Tskhadadze, shared his insights following the team's 5-0 victory over Baku Sporting in the 20th round of the I League, securing a spot in the Premier League.

- How do you feel about securing promotion to the Premier League after your team's dominant win over Baku Sporting?

- We are very happy to have achieved our goal. However, the season isn't over yet, and we still have a few rounds ahead. This means we need to continue earning points in those matches to fully reach our objective. If we can do that, we will finish the I League as champions. Of course, we are happy to have secured promotion to the Premier League.

- Did you expect the season to go this smoothly when you started working in the I League?

- That's a very difficult question for me. No one can predict that their job will be easy. How can you know at the beginning of the season whether your team will be in the top three? Who says that the current situation has been easy for us? Everyone works hard for this. We built a team mostly from new players, and every point we earn is hard-won. Our opponents are highly motivated when they play against us. They strive to take points from Gabala.

- Could your success as an experienced coach in a lower league serve as an example for other well-known Azerbaijani coaches?

- Yes, it might be as you suggest. Before starting, we set aside our personal ambitions and decided to help the club. Then, we worked together to form a new team and achieve success. I’m happy that our work in the I League has been fruitful.

- Can Gabala compete in the Premier League with the current squad?

- Our team has good players, but we will need to strengthen our squad for the Premier League. Right now, we are focused on the present, and our goal is to win the I League. After the season ends, we will sit down with the management and discuss the next steps. There will definitely be new transfers, but I can confidently say that we will keep the core of the team.

- What impact do you think the removal of the foreign player limit in the 2025/2026 season will have on Azerbaijani football?

- It’s hard to say right now what the exact impact will be on Azerbaijani football. Some things can only be determined with time. The removal of the foreign player limit is one of those things.

- Having previously worked with clubs like Standard and Inter (now Shamakhi), what are your thoughts on the current Premier League season?

- I can confidently say that the level of the Premier League has risen. This year, the league has stood out positively. It’s important to note that starting next season, the number of teams will increase to 12, which means the competition will become even fiercer. Once the foreign player limit is lifted, I believe high-level football players will come to Azerbaijan, and we will see how this change impacts Azerbaijani football.

- How will Gabala look in the new season from the fans' perspective?

- I’ve already mentioned that we will keep the core of the team. However, we want to strengthen the team as much as possible within our means. What new foreign players will join? What will their level be? These questions will be answered at the end of the current season. Our main goal is to strengthen our position in the Premier League. You can be sure of that. We will strive to earn as many points as possible and show ourselves in the best light. The rest – the budget, new transfers, and other factors – will be clarified after we meet before the new season.

Idman.biz