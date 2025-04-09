Surprise transfer offer made to Neftchi

A shocking departure might be on the horizon for Neftchi.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that goalkeeper Rza Jafarov is rumored to be on his way out of the club. The Baku-based team has received an official transfer offer for the young shot-stopper from a European club.

Should the Whites and Blacks approve the deal, they are expected to earn a significant compensation fee. The club's management has not ruled out the sale, and Rza himself is reportedly keen to continue his career abroad.

Idman.biz