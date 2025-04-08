8 April 2025
Champions League: Modrić ahead of Ronaldo and Messi

8 April 2025 12:20
A new leader has emerged in the list of players with the most stages won in the Champions League.

Idman.biz reports that the IFFHS has published the first Top 10 rankings for players who have progressed past group stages in the tournament.

Luka Modrić leads the list with 35 successful stage advancements. The Croatian has reached the knockout rounds 1 time, the Round of 16 12 times, the quarterfinals 10 times, and the semifinals 6 times, with 6 final victories. He has achieved these successes with both Tottenham (1) and Real Madrid (34).

Cristiano Ronaldo is in second place, while Lionel Messi ranks 9th.

Top 10 players with most Champions League stages won:

1. Luka Modrić - 35

2. Cristiano Ronaldo - 34

3. Toni Kroos - 33

4. Karim Benzema - 32

5. Thomas Müller - 30

6. Dani Carvajal - 28

7. Andrés Iniesta - 28

8. David Alaba - 28

9. Lionel Messi - 27

10. Manuel Neuer - 27

Players with the same number of stage wins are ranked based on the number of victories in higher stages.

Idman.biz

