The 31st round of the English Premier League concluded today with a convincing away win.

The final match of the round saw Newcastle United claim a commanding 3–0 victory over Leicester City on the road, Idman.biz reports.

The Magpies sealed the win with a first-half flurry, scoring all three goals before the break. Jacob Murphy played a key role, netting twice to lead his team to victory.

This result lifts Newcastle to 5th place in the Premier League standings, strengthening their position in the race for European football.

English Premier League – Round 31

April 7

23:00. Leicester City 0–3 Newcastle United

