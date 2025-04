Another managerial departure has hit the English Premier League, as Ivan Jurić steps down from his role at Southampton.

The Croatian coach parted ways with the club following its early relegation from the Premier League—with seven rounds still remaining, Idman.biz reports.

Jurić’s tenure lasted just 108 days.

Southampton's premature exit marks an unfortunate record, becoming one of the earliest relegated teams in recent Premier League history.

Idman.biz