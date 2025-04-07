Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"

Kady Borges, the midfielder for Qarabag, spoke to journalists after their 1-0 victory over Zira in the 29th round of the Misli Premier League.

- What can you tell us about the match?

- It was a good game. Both teams are in the top two positions in the standings, so we knew it would be a tough match. We witnessed a lot of one-on-one battles on the field. Despite the challenges, we won and continue our journey.

- As you mentioned, the teams in the top two positions faced off. Would you say this was a match worthy of the leaders?

- I think so. Both sides wanted to win, and the match was hard-fought. It was an interesting game, and I believe it was a match fitting for two top teams.

- You scored a beautiful goal...

- I always work on my free kicks. I had been practicing them during the week. I'm happy that I was able to score a beautiful goal and help my team win.

- With victories in the next two rounds, Qarabag could officially secure the championship. Do you think it’s possible to secure the gold medals in the 31st round?

- We’re not thinking about that. We haven’t set a goal for which round we want to secure the championship. Our goal is to win the gold medals, and we are working hard toward that.

- In the next round, you’ll face the underdogs Sabail. What are your expectations for that match?

- We mustn’t underestimate any opponent. Just because Sabail is lower in the standings doesn’t mean we can take them lightly. Teams in lower positions have often caused surprises. So, we must stay focused and never relax.

- In the cup semifinals, you lost the first match to Araz-Nakhchivan. How likely is it to overcome that defeat in the return leg?

- I believe we can do it. We lost the first match, but it’s not over yet. We’ll continue fighting until the end. Our goal is to succeed on both fronts.

