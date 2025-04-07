WATCH: Guardiola slams abusive chants towards Foden in Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola condemned the abusive chants directed at Phil Foden’s mother by Manchester United fans during Sunday’s goalless derby at Old Trafford.

Guardiola described the chants as a "lack of class" and stressed that such behavior reflected poorly on the individuals involved, not the club itself, Idman.biz reports.

“It’s a lack of integrity and class,” Guardiola said. “They should be ashamed.” City was reportedly shocked by the number of people involved in the chants, with the club also condemning the abuse. United’s stance is that they disapprove of all forms of abusive chants aimed at players.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving City in fifth place with 52 points, one behind Chelsea in fourth. Guardiola reflected on the result, emphasizing the difficulty of playing at Old Trafford and the need to focus on the remaining games, including upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace, Everton, and Aston Villa, as well as the FA Cup semi-finals.

United, meanwhile, remain in 13th place, with head coach Ruben Amorim acknowledging the challenges ahead in rebuilding the team. "It’s going to take time to be dominant against top opponents like City," he said, emphasizing the need for improvement.

