7 April 2025
EN

WATCH: Guardiola slams abusive chants towards Foden in Manchester derby

Football
News
7 April 2025 13:03
41
WATCH: Guardiola slams abusive chants towards Foden in Manchester derby

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola condemned the abusive chants directed at Phil Foden’s mother by Manchester United fans during Sunday’s goalless derby at Old Trafford.

Guardiola described the chants as a "lack of class" and stressed that such behavior reflected poorly on the individuals involved, not the club itself, Idman.biz reports.

“It’s a lack of integrity and class,” Guardiola said. “They should be ashamed.” City was reportedly shocked by the number of people involved in the chants, with the club also condemning the abuse. United’s stance is that they disapprove of all forms of abusive chants aimed at players.

The match ended in a 0-0 draw, leaving City in fifth place with 52 points, one behind Chelsea in fourth. Guardiola reflected on the result, emphasizing the difficulty of playing at Old Trafford and the need to focus on the remaining games, including upcoming fixtures against Crystal Palace, Everton, and Aston Villa, as well as the FA Cup semi-finals.

United, meanwhile, remain in 13th place, with head coach Ruben Amorim acknowledging the challenges ahead in rebuilding the team. "It’s going to take time to be dominant against top opponents like City," he said, emphasizing the need for improvement.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton
15:39
Football

Managerial shake-up in the Premier League: Ivan Jurić resigns from Southampton

The Croatian coach parted ways with the club following their early relegation
WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE
14:39
Football

Turan Tovuz’s Serrano plan: DECISION MADE

The player’s contract is set to expire at the end of June
Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten
14:13
Football

Sumgayit unable to score, Araz-Nakhchivan becomes unbeaten

The XXIX round of the Misli Premier League will conclude with the match between Araz-Nakhchivan and Sumgayit

Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"
13:50
Football

Kady Borges: "We must never let our guard down"

Kady Borges, the midfielder for Qarabag, spoke after their 1-0 victory over Zira in the 29th round

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor

Most read

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO
5 April 12:05
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo - 931 goals - VIDEO

40-year-old Portuguese scored a brace in Al-Nasr's 3-1 win over Al-Hilal in the Saudi Arabian Championship
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end