Kylian Mbappé: "I can’t imagine Real Madrid without Vinicius"

Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappé has expressed his admiration for teammate Vinícius Júnior.

Speaking to La Sexta, the French forward opened up about his transition to the Spanish capital and the role Vinícius played in his decision to join the club, Idman.biz reports, citing Fabrizio Romano.

“I have a great relationship with Vini Jr… I can’t imagine Real Madrid without Vinicius,” Mbappé stated, underlining the Brazilian’s importance to the team and his personal journey.

Mbappé, who joined Real Madrid after years of speculation and anticipation, also revealed that the idea of playing alongside Vinícius was a key factor in his move to the Santiago Bernabéu.

“I came here also with the idea to play next to Vini,” he said, suggesting a dynamic partnership that could define a new era for the club.

Idman.biz