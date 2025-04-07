7 April 2025
EN

Letic hits 100-game milestone in Azerbaijan Premier League

Football
News
7 April 2025 10:15
24
Letic hits 100-game milestone in Azerbaijan Premier League

Bojan Letic has reached a significant career milestone, making his 100th appearance in the Misli Premier League, all while playing for a single club — Sabah FC.

The 32-year-old Serbian defender celebrated his century in the league during the 29th round in a match against Kapaz, where he was named in the starting lineup, Idman.biz reports.

Letic, who made his debut in the 2021/22 season, played his first match on February 27, 2022, against Neftchi (0:1). Since then, he has contributed 4 goals from defense in his 100 league matches.

Unfortunately, the jubilee game ended in a 1-0 loss for Sabah FC.

Idman.biz

