Milan clubs falter as Inter blow lead and Milan fight back to draw– VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy's Serie A saw both Milan giants stumble in their respective fixtures.

League leaders Inter Milan let a two-goal lead slip away on the road against Parma, Idman.biz reports.

Despite going up 2–0, Inter conceded twice and had to settle for a draw, dropping valuable points in the title race.

Meanwhile, AC Milan hosted Fiorentina in a thrilling contest. The Rossoneri found themselves trailing 0–2 early on but showed great determination to come back and level the match at 2–2.

Serie A, Matchday 31 (April 5)

17:00. Monza 1–3 Como

20:00. Parma 2–2 Inter

22:45. Milan 2–2 Fiorentina

Idman.biz