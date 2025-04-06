Milan clubs falter as Inter blow lead and Milan fight back to draw– VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy's Serie A saw both Milan giants stumble in their respective fixtures.
League leaders Inter Milan let a two-goal lead slip away on the road against Parma, Idman.biz reports.
Despite going up 2–0, Inter conceded twice and had to settle for a draw, dropping valuable points in the title race.
Meanwhile, AC Milan hosted Fiorentina in a thrilling contest. The Rossoneri found themselves trailing 0–2 early on but showed great determination to come back and level the match at 2–2.
Serie A, Matchday 31 (April 5)
17:00. Monza 1–3 Como
20:00. Parma 2–2 Inter
22:45. Milan 2–2 Fiorentina
Idman.biz