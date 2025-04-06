6 April 2025
EN

Milan clubs falter as Inter blow lead and Milan fight back to draw– VIDEO

Football
News
6 April 2025 09:15
28
Milan clubs falter as Inter blow lead and Milan fight back to draw– VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy's Serie A saw both Milan giants stumble in their respective fixtures.

League leaders Inter Milan let a two-goal lead slip away on the road against Parma, Idman.biz reports.

Despite going up 2–0, Inter conceded twice and had to settle for a draw, dropping valuable points in the title race.

Meanwhile, AC Milan hosted Fiorentina in a thrilling contest. The Rossoneri found themselves trailing 0–2 early on but showed great determination to come back and level the match at 2–2.

Serie A, Matchday 31 (April 5)

17:00. Monza 1–3 Como

20:00. Parma 2–2 Inter

22:45. Milan 2–2 Fiorentina

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Manchester derby today
14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Elvin Yunuszade: Gabala is returning to its rightful place”
13:40
Football

Elvin Yunuszade: Gabala is returning to its rightful place”

The experienced defender said that he is happy to work with the team's head coach Kakhaber Skhadadze and that he gains new knowledge with him every day
Updated PSJ records
12:16
Football

Updated PSJ records

Paris Club was the champion of the country for the 13th time
Kepaz player: "We will stay in the Premier League"
11:00
Football

Kepaz player: "We will stay in the Premier League"

Ehtiram Shahverdiyev spoke about the preparation for the match against Sabah in the 29th round of the Misli Premier League
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

Unstoppable PSG clinch 13th Ligue 1 title with weeks to spare
09:29
Football

Unstoppable PSG clinch 13th Ligue 1 title with weeks to spare

Paris Saint-Germain have officially secured the Ligue 1 title for the 2024/2025 season

Most read

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
4 April 15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Azerbaijan’s toughest foes: Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2025
4 April 09:33
Football

Azerbaijan’s toughest foes: Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2025

Ousmane Dembélé continues to lead in the IFFHS ranking
Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time
4 April 12:51
Football

Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time

The 62-year-old Brazilian has signed a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2025