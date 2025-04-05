5 April 2025
Santos considers himself the best: We should have beaten Qarabag 3-0 - INTERVIEW

Interview of Brazilian midfielder Felipe Santos of Araz-Nakhchivan to futbolinfo.az

– You managed to beat Qarabag (1-0) in the first leg of the semi-final of the national cup. What are your thoughts on the match?

– It was a difficult match. In fact, we deserved a 3-0 win. However, we could not take advantage of real scoring opportunities. Despite this, I am happy that we won.

– You scored the goal that gave Araz-Nakhchivan the victory. Were you worried when taking the penalty?

– I was definitely not worried. I practice penalty kicks every day, so I am very confident in myself. I believe that I am the best penalty kicker in Azerbaijan. I am happy that I was able to be useful to the team.

– We achieved the necessary result in the return match against Qarabag will you be able to reach the final?

– We need to play more confidently and carefully in the second match, and play our best match. Because we are one step away from the final. We have a very difficult match ahead of us. The favorite is Qarabag, but we are also a quality team.

– I wonder which team would you like to face in the final of the Azerbaijan Cup: Sabah or Neftchi?

– The main thing is to reach the final. It doesn’t matter which opponent we face in the decisive match. We will focus all our attention on reaching the final. We will do everything we can to achieve this.

– A championship match awaits you with Sumgait. Will you be able to leave the field with 3 points?

– It will be a very difficult match. There are no easy opponents in the Azerbaijani league. We will put all our strength on the field to win. Our main goal is to qualify for the European Cups through the championship. We have a very good chance to get a little closer to this goal in the next match.

– Unlike the cup, your team has not won in the last 8 rounds of the championship. What is the reason for this?

– We had a bad period. But it was good to win against a strong team like Qarabag in the cup. This victory gave us confidence and showed that we have a quality team that can win in the next matches.

