5 April 2025
EN

Shervoni Mabatshoev: “The main thing is the team’s victory”

Football
News
5 April 2025 11:40
28
“I said it before, and I still think that it doesn’t matter who scores. The main thing is the team’s victory, and how we make the fans happy.”

Kepaz footballer Shervoni Mabatshoev said this in a statement to the club’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

Tajik midfielder, who scored in the game against Sabail, said that he was not happy about the result of the match. The legionnaire stressed that he was disappointed that they could not win the main match: “We are fighting for the same goal as the Baku club and we are neighbors in the tournament table. Since we are playing at home, it was very important for us to win. Unfortunately, we could not cope with the task. We will try to compensate for this.”

Mabatshoev said that they are focused on the match against Sabah, which they will face in the next round: "We will play away. In fact, all matches are away from home for us. We need to improve our position in the tournament table. Therefore, we want to leave this match with a successful result. Sabah is a strong opponent. We are preparing well for the game. The coaches are giving the necessary recommendations. We want to please our fans by winning. We need to regain their trust."

Idman.biz

