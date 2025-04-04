20th of Century - Historical Review

The Azerbaijan national football team is ranked 119th in the 2025 FIFA rankings.

Azerbaijan has fallen 6 spots compared to the first list of last year, Idman.biz reports.

Looking at how the team has started in previous years, we can’t say the situation has been very favorable. The national team began in 32nd place in the FIFA rankings, and has only been ranked lower 10 times, five of which occurred in the last century. With this 22nd result in its history, the national team has faced the 20th ranking position of the 21st century.

Here are the Azerbaijan national team’s FIFA rankings at the beginning of each year:

1994 - 170

1995 - 148

1996 - 141

1997 - 125

1998 - 124

1999 - 101

2000 - 97

2001 - 115

2002 - 113

2003 - 116

2004 - 114

2005 - 115

2006 - 114

2007 - 127

2008 - 116

2009 - 134

2010 - 114

2011 - 97

2012 - 111

2013 - 118

2014 - 94

2015 - 136

2016 - 116

2017 - 90

2018 - 118

2019 - 108

2020 - 114

2021 - 108

2022 - 121

2023 - 124

2024 - 113

2025 - 119

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz