4 April 2025
EN

20th of Century - Historical Review

Football
News
4 April 2025 14:00
22
The Azerbaijan national football team is ranked 119th in the 2025 FIFA rankings.

Azerbaijan has fallen 6 spots compared to the first list of last year, Idman.biz reports.

Looking at how the team has started in previous years, we can’t say the situation has been very favorable. The national team began in 32nd place in the FIFA rankings, and has only been ranked lower 10 times, five of which occurred in the last century. With this 22nd result in its history, the national team has faced the 20th ranking position of the 21st century.

Here are the Azerbaijan national team’s FIFA rankings at the beginning of each year:

1994 - 170
1995 - 148
1996 - 141
1997 - 125
1998 - 124
1999 - 101
2000 - 97
2001 - 115
2002 - 113
2003 - 116
2004 - 114
2005 - 115
2006 - 114
2007 - 127
2008 - 116
2009 - 134
2010 - 114
2011 - 97
2012 - 111
2013 - 118
2014 - 94
2015 - 136
2016 - 116
2017 - 90
2018 - 118
2019 - 108
2020 - 114
2021 - 108
2022 - 121
2023 - 124
2024 - 113
2025 - 119

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz

