1 July 2025
EN

Nigar Mirzaliyeva aims for redemption against Belarus

Football
News
1 July 2025 14:00
10
“We’ll try to be as focused and play as well as we can in the second match against Belarus. In the first game, several of our key players were out due to injury, and their absence led to our 0:3 defeat.”

This is what Azerbaijan national team player Nigar Mirzaliyeva told Idman.biz.

The 23-year-old defender shared her thoughts ahead of today’s friendly match against Belarus. According to her, the team’s main goal is to avenge the loss from the first meeting: “That result affected us negatively. We’ve already analyzed the first game and identified our mistakes. We know our opponent very well now. We'll try to be more serious, disciplined, and avoid repeating our errors, aiming to be the side that controls the game.”

Mirzaliyeva also said the 0:3 loss is now behind them: “Winning or losing is part of the game. What matters is fighting until the end. We’ve left that result in the past and are now focused on our next goal.”

Currently playing abroad in Russia, Mirzaliyeva also expressed her desire to make an impact in the match: “I want to score a goal. If not, I plan to at least provide an assist. Naturally, I have a big responsibility in defense. I’ll give everything I have on the field to stay focused and mistake-free.”

The Belarus vs Azerbaijan match is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 at Traktor Stadium in Minsk.

Didem Gadirova

Idman.biz

Tags:

