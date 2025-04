The host countries for the 2031 and 2035 Women's World Cup have been revealed.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced that the United States will host the 2031 Women's World Cup, while Great Britain will host the 2035 edition, Idman.biz reports.

As there was only one candidate for each tournament and the application deadlines have passed, the host countries have already been confirmed.

The 2027 Women's World Cup will be held in Brazil.

Idman.biz