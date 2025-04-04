Chelsea triumphs in London derby - VIDEO

The final match of Round 30 in the English Premier League has been played.
Chelsea hosted Tottenham in a highly anticipated London derby, Idman.biz reports.
A single goal decided the encounter, with Enzo Fernández scoring early in the second half. While both teams found the net again, VAR disallowed those efforts. With this victory, Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the league standings.
English Premier League – Round 30
April 3
23:00. Chelsea – Tottenham (1-0)
Goal: Fernández (50')
|
Game
|
G
|
D
|
L
|
B/D
|
Pts
|
1
|
Liverpool
|
30
|
22
|
7
|
1
|
70-27
|
73
|
2
|
Arsenal
|
30
|
17
|
10
|
3
|
55-25
|
61
|
3
|
Nottingham
|
30
|
17
|
6
|
7
|
50-35
|
57
|
4
|
Chelsea
|
30
|
15
|
7
|
8
|
54-37
|
52
|
5
|
Manchester City
|
30
|
15
|
6
|
9
|
57-40
|
51
|
6
|
Newcastle
|
29
|
14
|
5
|
9
|
49-39
|
50
|
7
|
Aston Villa
|
30
|
13
|
9
|
8
|
44-45
|
48
|
8
|
Brighton
|
30
|
12
|
11
|
7
|
48-45
|
47
|
9
|
Fulham
|
30
|
12
|
9
|
9
|
44-40
|
45
|
10
|
Bournemouth
|
30
|
12
|
8
|
10
|
49-38
|
44
|
11
|
Brentford
|
30
|
12
|
5
|
13
|
51-47
|
41
|
12
|
Crystal Palace
|
29
|
10
|
10
|
9
|
37-34
|
40
|
13
|
Manchester United
|
30
|
10
|
7
|
13
|
37-41
|
37
|
14
|
Tottenham
|
30
|
10
|
4
|
16
|
55-44
|
34
|
15
|
Everton
|
30
|
7
|
13
|
10
|
32-37
|
34
|
16
|
West Ham
|
30
|
9
|
7
|
14
|
33-50
|
34
|
17
|
Wolverhampton
|
30
|
8
|
5
|
17
|
41-58
|
29
|
18
|
Ipswich
|
30
|
4
|
8
|
18
|
30-63
|
20
|
19
|
Leicester
|
30
|
4
|
5
|
21
|
25-67
|
17
|
20
|
Southampton
|
30
|
2
|
4
|
24
|
22-71
|
10
Idman.biz