Chelsea triumphs in London derby - VIDEO

The final match of Round 30 in the English Premier League has been played.

Chelsea hosted Tottenham in a highly anticipated London derby, Idman.biz reports.

A single goal decided the encounter, with Enzo Fernández scoring early in the second half. While both teams found the net again, VAR disallowed those efforts. With this victory, Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the league standings.

English Premier League – Round 30

April 3

23:00. Chelsea – Tottenham (1-0)

Goal: Fernández (50')

Game G D L B/D Pts 1 Liverpool 30 22 7 1 70-27 73 2 Arsenal 30 17 10 3 55-25 61 3 Nottingham 30 17 6 7 50-35 57 4 Chelsea 30 15 7 8 54-37 52 5 Manchester City 30 15 6 9 57-40 51 6 Newcastle 29 14 5 9 49-39 50 7 Aston Villa 30 13 9 8 44-45 48 8 Brighton 30 12 11 7 48-45 47 9 Fulham 30 12 9 9 44-40 45 10 Bournemouth 30 12 8 10 49-38 44 11 Brentford 30 12 5 13 51-47 41 12 Crystal Palace 29 10 10 9 37-34 40 13 Manchester United 30 10 7 13 37-41 37 14 Tottenham 30 10 4 16 55-44 34 15 Everton 30 7 13 10 32-37 34 16 West Ham 30 9 7 14 33-50 34 17 Wolverhampton 30 8 5 17 41-58 29 18 Ipswich 30 4 8 18 30-63 20 19 Leicester 30 4 5 21 25-67 17 20 Southampton 30 2 4 24 22-71 10

Idman.biz