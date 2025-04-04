4 April 2025
Chelsea triumphs in London derby - VIDEO

4 April 2025 09:21
27
The final match of Round 30 in the English Premier League has been played.

Chelsea hosted Tottenham in a highly anticipated London derby, Idman.biz reports.

A single goal decided the encounter, with Enzo Fernández scoring early in the second half. While both teams found the net again, VAR disallowed those efforts. With this victory, Chelsea climbed to fourth place in the league standings.

English Premier League – Round 30

April 3

23:00. ChelseaTottenham (1-0)
Goal: Fernández (50')

Game

G

D

L

B/D

Pts

1

Liverpool

30

22

7

1

70-27

73

2

Arsenal

30

17

10

3

55-25

61

3

Nottingham

30

17

6

7

50-35

57

4

Chelsea

30

15

7

8

54-37

52

5

Manchester City

30

15

6

9

57-40

51

6

Newcastle

29

14

5

9

49-39

50

7

Aston Villa

30

13

9

8

44-45

48

8

Brighton

30

12

11

7

48-45

47

9

Fulham

30

12

9

9

44-40

45

10

Bournemouth

30

12

8

10

49-38

44

11

Brentford

30

12

5

13

51-47

41

12

Crystal Palace

29

10

10

9

37-34

40

13

Manchester United

30

10

7

13

37-41

37

14

Tottenham

30

10

4

16

55-44

34

15

Everton

30

7

13

10

32-37

34

16

West Ham

30

9

7

14

33-50

34

17

Wolverhampton

30

8

5

17

41-58

29

18

Ipswich

30

4

8

18

30-63

20

19

Leicester

30

4

5

21

25-67

17

20

Southampton

30

2

4

24

22-71

10

