David Moyes has set an unwanted record in the English Premier League.

The experienced manager has now lost 20 consecutive away matches against Liverpool while coaching different clubs, Idman.biz reports.

The record was confirmed in Matchweek 30, as Moyes' Everton suffered a 0-1 defeat in the Merseyside Derby. This makes him the first manager in Premier League history to lose 20 straight away games against the same opponent.

Idman.biz