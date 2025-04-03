Double jubilee in Qarabag match

Araz-Nakhchivan reached a milestone 30th goal in the Azerbaijan Cup, marking a historic achievement in the club's journey.

The jubilee goal came in the first leg of the semi-final against Qarabag, where Felipe Santos netted the only goal of the match (1-0), Idman.biz reports.

Felipe Santos, the author of the only goal of the match, scored 30th goal in the Azerbaijan Cup.

Felipe was also the author of Araz-Nakhchivan's 10th home goal.

This achievement came in Araz- Nakhchivan's 19th cup match, with their 9th home fixture contributing to the tally.

Araz- Nakhchivan made its Azerbaijan Cup debut in the 2000/01 season.

Idman.biz