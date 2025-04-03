3 April 2025
Emergency meeting at Kapaz: New sponsor sets clear demand for Azar Bagirov

After the Kapaz vs. Sabail match in Matchday 28 of the Misli Premier League, an urgent meeting took place at the Ganja club's camp.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that the meeting was held at one of the city's hotels. The new sponsors of Kapaz directly questioned head coach Azar Bagirov, expressing their concerns over the team's performance.

The three-hour discussion focused on the club’s future in the top division, with the sponsors demanding that the team avoid relegation.

Kapaz sits in 9th place with 24 points after 28 rounds.

They hold a 5-point lead over bottom-placed Sabail.

