3 April 2025
EN

Liverpool, PSG, Crvena Zvezda - Unbeaten streaks continue

Football
News
3 April 2025 10:17
21
Liverpool, PSG, Crvena Zvezda - Unbeaten streaks continue

Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 26 matches after defeating Everton (1-0) in Round 30.

The Reds' only league defeat this season came on September 14, when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, Idman.biz reports.

Since then, they have recorded 19 wins and 7 draws.

Other European teams also remain unbeaten in their domestic leagues:
PSG have gone 27 matches undefeated in Ligue 1 this season.
Crvena Zvezda are unbeaten in 29 Serbian league matches this season.
Crvena Zvezda’s unbeaten streak has now reached 47 matches.
PSG's streak stands at 29 matches.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Sabah coach disqualified
14:19
Football

Sabah coach disqualified

Sabah coach Aleksey Antonyuk has been penalized

Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”
14:00
Football

Shahin Diniyev: “The second match of Qarabag will be different”

The experienced coach commented on the first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals

Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings
12:51
Football

Azerbaijan national team drops in FIFA rankings

The FIFA rankings for national teams have been released

For the second time in the history of the Azerbaijan Cup: After 21 years
12:39
Football

For the second time in the history of the Azerbaijan Cup: After 21 years

The first games of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals were marked by defeats for the two most successful clubs

Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory
11:58
Football

Sabah hits 40th Cup goal and secures 5th away victory

Sabah has reached a milestone in the Azerbaijan Cup, netting their 40th goal in the competition

Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW
11:49
Football

Emin Mahmudov: "We will make a comeback" - INTERVIEW

An Exclusive interview with Neftchi’s midfielder Emin Mahmudov

Most read

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown
2 April 10:00
Football

Fenerbahce and Galatasaray set for high-stakes showdown

The Turkish Cup quarter-finals continue today, with two teams set to secure their spots in the semi-finals

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025
2 April 09:33
Football

Men's World Best International Goalscorer 2025

The list of the highest goal scorers in international competitions for 2025 has been revealed

Unusual award for goalkeeper
31 March 17:19
Football

Unusual award for goalkeeper

Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award