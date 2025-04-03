Liverpool extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to 26 matches after defeating Everton (1-0) in Round 30.

The Reds' only league defeat this season came on September 14, when they lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest, Idman.biz reports.

Since then, they have recorded 19 wins and 7 draws.

Other European teams also remain unbeaten in their domestic leagues:

PSG have gone 27 matches undefeated in Ligue 1 this season.

Crvena Zvezda are unbeaten in 29 Serbian league matches this season.

Crvena Zvezda’s unbeaten streak has now reached 47 matches.

PSG's streak stands at 29 matches.

Idman.biz