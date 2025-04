The second finalist of the German Cup has been determined.

Stuttgart faced Leipzig in the second semifinal, Idman.biz reports.

The match was dominated by Stuttgart, who secured a 3-1 victory on home turf. They will now face Arminia, who eliminated Bayer yesterday, in the final.

Notably, the final will take place in Berlin on May 24.

German Cup semifinal

22:45. Stuttgart 3-1 Leipzig

Goals: Stiller 5', Woltemade 57', Leweling 73' – Šeško 62'

Idman.biz