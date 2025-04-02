Adnan Ahmadzada’s special gift to Messi - VIDEO

"To mark the 125th anniversary of the legendary FC Barcelona, Jacob & Co. created a limited collection of 125 timepieces — each one a tribute to greatness.

Among them, one carried a number unlike any other. Number 10."

Azerbaijani businessman Adnan Ahmadzada shared these words on his social media account, Idman.biz reports.

He gifted one of these watches to former Barcelona star, the legendary Lionel Messi:

"A number that found its rightful owner.

Leo Messi — the man who gave it meaning, who made it eternal.

Now, the “Special Watch” with number 10 is where it belongs.

A masterpiece for a legend."

Idman.biz