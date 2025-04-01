1 April 2025
EN

Bayern’s Müller dilemma: Club legend nears exit over salary concerns

Football
News
1 April 2025 10:12
31
Bayern’s Müller dilemma: Club legend nears exit over salary concerns

The reason behind Bayern Munich’s reluctance to part ways with club legend Thomas Müller has been revealed.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that a final meeting between the club and the player is set to take place this week, Idman.biz reports.

It is highly likely that Müller’s contract, which expires this summer, will not be extended, meaning the midfielder could leave Bayern at the end of the season. His final tournament with the Munich club might be the FIFA Club World Cup.

Reports suggest that Müller is open to extending his contract for one more season, but Bayern is looking to save up to €17 million annually on his salary.

Although the club still sees Müller as a key figure for the future, there are currently no plans to offer him a role within the club’s structure. It is not ruled out that the 35-year-old midfielder could continue his career outside Germany, with previous reports linking him to MLS clubs.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA
17:54
Football

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA

Representatives of FC Barcelona visited AFFA as part of their trip to Azerbaijan
"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player
17:41
Football

"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias shared his thoughts after his team's 1-1 draw
Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria
16:47
Football

Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria

The host country for the Champions League has been confirmed
Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?
16:29
Football

Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?

Sporting Kansas City has parted ways with head coach Peter Vermes
Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"
16:01
Football

Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"

Asadova shared her thoughts ahead of Azerbaijan's UEFA Nations League C Division Group 4 matches
Men’s Player of the Month Announced
15:23
Football

Men’s Player of the Month Announced

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger as the Player of the Month

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Messi - another goal, another victory
30 March 14:33
Football

Messi - another goal, another victory

Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO
30 March 09:39
Football

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO

Matchweek 30 of Serie A kicked off with hard-fought victories for Juventus and Roma