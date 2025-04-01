Bayern’s Müller dilemma: Club legend nears exit over salary concerns

The reason behind Bayern Munich’s reluctance to part ways with club legend Thomas Müller has been revealed.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that a final meeting between the club and the player is set to take place this week, Idman.biz reports.

It is highly likely that Müller’s contract, which expires this summer, will not be extended, meaning the midfielder could leave Bayern at the end of the season. His final tournament with the Munich club might be the FIFA Club World Cup.

Reports suggest that Müller is open to extending his contract for one more season, but Bayern is looking to save up to €17 million annually on his salary.

Although the club still sees Müller as a key figure for the future, there are currently no plans to offer him a role within the club’s structure. It is not ruled out that the 35-year-old midfielder could continue his career outside Germany, with previous reports linking him to MLS clubs.

Idman.biz