Las Palmas earns promising point

The final match of Round 29 in the Spanish LaLiga ended in a draw.

Celta hosted Las Palmas at their home ground, Idman.biz reports.

The Galician side managed to break the deadlock just before halftime against their relegation-threatened opponents. However, Celta failed to hold onto their lead. Las Palmas equalized immediately after the break, securing a crucial point.

With 26 points in the standings, Las Palmas is now just one point away from 17th place.

Spanish LaLiga, Round 29

March 31

23:00. Celta – Las Palmas 1:1

Idman.biz