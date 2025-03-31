Arif Asadov: “If Neftchi or Sabah win the Cup, Turan Tovuz will face difficulties”

“There was never any doubt that Qarabag would represent our country on the international stage.”

Former Azerbaijan national team coach Arif Asadov shared his thoughts with Idman.biz regarding Qarabag’s qualification for European competitions in the 2025/26 season.

Asadov emphasized that Qarabag, which has already secured its 19th trophy, was always expected to achieve this feat: “The only question was about securing first place, which Qarabag had already guaranteed after the first half of the season. The real competition was for second and fourth place—spots leading to the Europa League and Conference League. In my opinion, Zira has already secured one of these positions. The fate of the remaining two spots depends on the Azerbaijan Cup. If Neftchi or Sabah wins the cup, the fourth-place team will miss out, making it more difficult for Turan Tovuz. That’s why I expect them to finish fourth. However, if Qarabag wins the cup, Turan Tovuz’s path to Europe will be clear, which is also a strong possibility.”

It should be noted that Qarabag, after securing 67 points in Matchday 28 of the Misli Premier League, has officially confirmed its place in the top three. With this, Gurban Gurbanov’s squad has ensured their participation in European competitions for the 2025/26 season.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz