Famous football player Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Muslims around the world on the occasion of Ramadan.

Portuguese football player, who plays for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nasr, shared a post about it on his social network account, Idman.biz reports.

Cristiano Ronaldo wrote in his congratulatory message to Muslims: "Happy Ramadan to everyone who celebrates! May this special holiday bring you and your loved ones joy, peace and happiness."

Idman.biz