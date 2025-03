Matchweek 30 of Serie A kicked off with hard-fought victories for Juventus and Roma.

Idman.biz reports that Juventus secured its first win under new head coach Igor Tudor. In his debut match, the Turin club defeated Genoa 1-0, thanks to Kenan Yıldız's decisive goal.

Roma and Bologna also earned crucial away wins, both securing 1-0 victories.

Serie A, Matchweek 30

March 29

18:00 Como 1-1 Empoli

18:00 Venezia 0-1 Bologna

21:00 Juventus 1-0 Genoa

23:45 Lecce 0-1 Roma

Idman.biz