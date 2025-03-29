Portuguese head coach in the Brazilian national team?

Jorge Jesus, who coaches the Saudi Arabian team Al-Hilal, is close to becoming the head coach of the Brazilian national team.

Negotiations are already underway with the 70-year-old Portuguese specialist, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of Dorival Junior, who was dismissed as head coach of the Brazilian national team, the team won 7, drew 6 and lost 3 times in 16 matches.

After 14 rounds of matches in the South American zone of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, the Brazilians are in 4th place among ten teams. They lost twice to Argentina, who qualified for the final stage of the tournament ahead of schedule (1:4 and 0:1).

Jesus has been coaching Al-Hilal since the summer of 2023 and his contract is until this summer. The team led by the Portuguese is in second place in the Saudi Arabian championship standings after 25 rounds.

Jesus coached Flamengo in Brazil in 2019-2020. Under his leadership, the team won the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A, Copa Libertadores, Supercopa do Brasil, Recopa Sudamericana, Campeonato Carioca tournaments.

