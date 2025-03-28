Dani Alves – One year in jail, now acquitted

Former Barcelona and Brazil national team footballer Dani Alves has been acquitted of charges related to sexual assault.

Spain's Supreme Court Criminal Chamber overturned the initial ruling due to the lack of substantial evidence, apart from the victim’s testimony, Idman.biz reports.

Alves had previously been sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for the alleged assault. After spending one year in jail, the Barcelona court released the former footballer on bail for 1 million euros pending an appeal.

It’s worth noting that some sources report that the 41-year-old Alves may receive compensation for the time he spent unjustly in prison.

Idman.biz