Kapaz strengthened their squad with a new player.

The Ganja-based club has signed Johnston Omurwa, Idman.biz reports.

The Kenyan footballer has signed a contract until the end of the season.

Omurwa plays as a center-back. The 26-year-old's last club was Saudi Arabian side Abha. He has also been called up to the Kenyan national team and previously played for the Portuguese club Estrela.

Idman.biz