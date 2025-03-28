28 March 2025
Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?

Elvin Jafarguliyev vs. Sergio Ramos: Who holds the Record?

The all-time record holders for the most red cards in football history have been identified.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) has determined the most ill-disciplined players in history and the 21st century, Idman.biz reports.

Between 2001 and 2025, Sergio Ramos tops the list with 30 red cards. The Spanish defender received these send-offs during his 20-year career at:
Sevilla – 1 red card
Real Madrid – 26 red cards
PSG – 2 red cards
Monterrey – 1 red card

Interestingly, despite playing 180 matches for the Spanish national team, Ramos never received a red card for his country.

The all-time most ill-disciplined player, according to IFFHS, is Gerardo Bedoya. The Colombian, who retired in 2015, received a staggering 46 red cards in his 20-year career.

Following his recent red card against Haiti, Elvin Jafarguliyev has drawn attention for disciplinary issues. However, compared to Ramos and Bedoya, his record is far from alarming.

So far, Elvin has received 6 red cards in his professional career:
2 in the Azerbaijan Premier League
3 in European competitions
1 while playing for the national team

Before turning professional, he also received a red card while representing Azerbaijan U-19.

At just 25 years old and with only 6 years in professional football, his red card count could increase over time. However, compared to the likes of Ramos and Bedoya, his record remains moderate.

Notably, all of Elvin's club-level red cards have come while playing for Qarabag FK.

Idman.biz

