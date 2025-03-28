28 March 2025
EN

Santos’ tough decision: Elvin Jafarguliyev left out of national team?

Football
News
28 March 2025 09:49
17
Santos’ tough decision: Elvin Jafarguliyev left out of national team?

Azerbaijan's national team head coach Fernando Santos has made a strict decision.

Idman.biz, citing Sportinfo.az, reports that the Portuguese coach has decided not to call up Elvin Jafarguliyev to the national team camp.

Santos reportedly informed AFFA officials that he is frustrated with the defender's disciplinary issues, particularly after Jafarguliyev received a red card in the 0-3 friendly loss against Haiti.

The 70-year-old coach emphasized that this was the second time in his 10 months with the team that Elvin had put the squad in a difficult position. Santos stated that he is no longer willing to give the player another chance.

He confirmed that Jafarguliyev will not be part of Azerbaijan’s squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, adding that such behavior negatively affects the team atmosphere.

Another incident that angered the former Beşiktaş coach occurred in the 85th minute when Jafarguliyev received a second yellow card for arguing with the referee. As he left the field, he grimaced at Santos, exchanging a tense handshake while muttering something under his breath, which further escalated the tension.

