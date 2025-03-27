27 March 2025
EN

Sasha Yunisoglu: "Our national team has been in terrible shape for the last 2-3 years"

Football
Interview
27 March 2025 17:49
13
Sasha Yunisoglu: "Our national team has been in terrible shape for the last 2-3 years"

Former Azerbaijani national team defender Sasha Yunisoglu spoke to Sportal.az about the team’s recent performances.

- The Azerbaijani national team lost friendly matches against Haiti and Belarus. Should these defeats be considered normal, or are they unacceptable results?

- This is football, and saying that defeat is unacceptable isn't exactly right. Of course, everyone wants our national team to win. But let's be honest—our national team has been in terrible shape for the last 2-3 years. At this point, no one even expects a victory from them. Haiti played better than us and is also ranked higher in the FIFA rankings. As for the match against Belarus, I thought maybe we could win this time since we had beaten them twice and drawn once in our last three encounters. However, we lost to Belarus as well. Honestly, I don’t even know which weak team is left in the world that we could invite just to secure a win.

- The Azerbaijani national team has lost matches in the past as well, but at least they managed to bounce back with a victory here and there. The current team, however, seems unable to recover from its setbacks. In your opinion, what is missing?

- I believe the problems with our national team are the same as those affecting Azerbaijani football in general. This generation of players has already exhausted its potential, and it's clear that no significant results can be achieved with them anymore. Not only do they lack the character to push through matches, but they no longer have the physical strength either. This isn’t Fernando Santos’ fault or problem. There are very few new players coming through, and they are not yet fully developed. They need time to adapt. However, what pleased me in the Belarus match was the impressive performances of young players like Khayal Aliyev, Shahin Shahniyarov, and Sabuhi Abdullazada. I believe it's time for a generational change in our national team. The "old guard" should bid farewell to the squad.

- There is a lot of discussion about the lack of a leader in the national team. Do you think having players with leadership qualities would improve the team’s performance?

- Yes, that's definitely one of the issues. There isn’t a player in the national team who can take responsibility, bring the team together when needed, shake things up, motivate them, and speak up when necessary. We don’t see that kind of character on the field. Even if our skill level is low, at the very least, strong character could help us win some matches. Unfortunately, we don’t even have that.

- In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, our opponents are Ukraine, Iceland, and France. Does our team have any chance of earning points in this group?

- Look at how weak our team has become—we're not even asking whether we can advance from the group; instead, we're asking if we can at least earn a point. I think the question itself already contains the answer. France, Ukraine, and Iceland will give us a football lesson. That’s just a fact.

- When will the Azerbaijani national team improve?

- Unfortunately, we have to admit that we are weak. Whether we like it or not, our results over the past 2-3 years have turned us into Europe's underdogs. As a result, we’ve ended up in League D of the Nations League, which consists of the weakest teams. Despite this, I am confident that Azerbaijani football will rise again. These results will force us to start everything from scratch.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Coach resigns after 0:10 defeat: “I didn’t fall for the provocation”
18:14
Football

Coach resigns after 0:10 defeat: “I didn’t fall for the provocation”

The coach explained the reasons behind his resignation from the II League club
Former Neftchi coach: "Using cocaine was the biggest mistake of my career"
17:30
Football

Former Neftchi coach: "Using cocaine was the biggest mistake of my career"

Former Neftchi head coach Adrian Mutu has spoken about the darkest period of his career

Azerbaijan national team’s worst streaks - Analysis
17:09
Football

Azerbaijan national team’s worst streaks - Analysis

The Azerbaijan national football team is currently on an 8-match winless streak
Azerbaijan - France match won’t be Hheld in Baku – CLAIM
16:34
Football

Azerbaijan - France match won’t be Hheld in Baku – CLAIM

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face France in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Adil Shukurov: "Experienced Players Are Not Setting a Good Example for the Young Ones"
16:15
Football

Adil Shukurov: "Experienced Players Are Not Setting a Good Example for the Young Ones"

Former player Adil Shukurov shared his thoughts about the national team's recent results:

Bayer finds replacement for defender headed to Barcelona
15:59
Football

Bayer finds replacement for defender headed to Barcelona

The German club’s top candidate for this position is Malick Thiaw

Most read

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO
26 March 10:55
Football

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences
25 March 12:54
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face Belarus in their next friendly match