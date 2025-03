Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, has shared a video update from Ganja City Stadium.

Renovation work at the arena is progressing rapidly, Idman.biz reports.

The stadium, which will host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 3rd CIS Games, is being modernized to meet international standards and will have a seating capacity of 15,400 spectators.

