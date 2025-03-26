Bayern suffer two defensive blows

Bayern Munich lost two key defenders to injuries sustained during the international break.

Dayot Upamecano suffered a knee injury while training with the French national team and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies sustained a cruciate ligament injury while on duty with the Canadian national team, further weakening Bayern’s defensive line.

Despite these setbacks, the Bundesliga leaders continue to hold the top spot with 62 points from 26 matches.

Idman.biz