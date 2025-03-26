26 March 2025
EN

Bayern suffer two defensive blows

Football
News
26 March 2025 17:24
28
Bayern suffer two defensive blows

Bayern Munich lost two key defenders to injuries sustained during the international break.

Dayot Upamecano suffered a knee injury while training with the French national team and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks, Idman.biz reports.

Meanwhile, Alphonso Davies sustained a cruciate ligament injury while on duty with the Canadian national team, further weakening Bayern’s defensive line.
Despite these setbacks, the Bundesliga leaders continue to hold the top spot with 62 points from 26 matches.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach
18:23
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach

The average age of the starting lineups was notably different between the two teams
Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"
17:59
Football

Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"

Subašić admitted he was surprised by the results

Vidadi Rzayev: "Our football is in a miserable state"
17:51
Football

Vidadi Rzayev: "Our football is in a miserable state"

Former Azerbaijan national team player Vidadi Rzayev has expressed his deep concern

Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"
17:39
Football

Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"

The Azerbaijan national team continues to struggle, suffering back-to-back defeats

Another heavy defeat for Azerbaijan
17:10
Football

Another heavy defeat for Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team has suffered another crushing defeat

Azerbaijan and Andorra: Teams sharing same fate
16:52
Football

Azerbaijan and Andorra: Teams sharing same fate

Only five European national teams have yet to find the back of the net in their matches

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
24 March 10:07
Football

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The match schedule for Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been finalized