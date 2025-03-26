Mert Celik apologizes for Belarus defeat: "We are very disappointed"

26 March 2025
Azerbaijan national team defender Mert Celik has apologized to the Azerbaijani people following their 0-2 loss to Belarus in a friendly match.

Idman.biz, citing Futbolxeber.az, reports that the Sabail defender expressed his disappointment to journalists, acknowledging that they once again failed to please the fans.

"We were at least aiming for a draw. We tried our best not to lose, but unfortunately, we couldn't achieve that. We sincerely apologize to our people. We are very disappointed that we couldn’t make them happy again," Celik said.

He also stated that the team did not deserve the defeat: "We are very disappointed. However, we must look ahead. We need to regroup and show our strength. Before the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, we have two more friendly matches this summer. I hope we will work on our weaknesses and be in better shape for the games against Latvia and Hungary."

Celik, who returned to the national team after a five-year absence, emphasized his commitment to representing Azerbaijan: "After five years, I received a call-up to the national team again. I always try to be ready, and I believe I will wear this jersey again in the future. Azerbaijan is not my second home—it is my first."

