Azerbaijan national team reaches 275 players milestone

Two more players have made their debuts for the Azerbaijan national team.

Mert Celik and Shahin Shahniyarov earned their first caps in the friendly match against Belarus, bringing the total number of players who have represented Azerbaijan to 275, Idman.biz reports.

Head coach Fernando Santos included both debutants in the starting lineup.

Just days earlier, on March 22, three more players—Khayal Aliyev, Rahman Dashdamirov, and Sabuhi Abdullazada—also made their debuts in a friendly against Haiti.

Meanwhile, several call-ups, including goalkeepers Aydın Bayramov and Alirza Mushtabazada, as well as Aghadadash Salyanski, did not feature in either match.

Azerbaijan suffered a 0-2 defeat against Belarus, following a 0-3 loss to Haiti.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz