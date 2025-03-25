Azerbaijan 's 307th match or Fernando Santos' 8th test - Historical Overview

The Azerbaijan national team will play their next match today.

The team will face Belarus in a friendly match, Idman.biz reports.

This match in Baku will be the 307th match in the history of the national team. Their first match was on September 17, 1992, in Georgia, where they lost 3-6 against the Georgia national team. Since then, Azerbaijan has played 306 matches.

In these games, the team has achieved 61 victories, 79 draws, and 166 losses. They have scored 235 goals and conceded 513 goals.

This will be the 141st friendly match for the national team. So far, they have played 140 such matches, winning 40, drawing 45, and losing 55. The team has scored 134 goals and conceded 178 goals in these encounters.

This match will be Fernando Santos' 8th friendly match as head coach. Under his leadership, the team has not achieved a victory yet. With 1 draw and 6 losses, they have scored 3 goals and conceded 20 goals.

The Azerbaijan – Belarus match will take place on March 25 at the Bank Respublika Arena.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz