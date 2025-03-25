Blatter and Platini acquitted

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and ex-UEFA chief Michel Platini have been acquitted by a Swiss court in a fraud case.

Idman.biz reports that the two were charged in November 2021 with fraud, embezzlement, criminal mismanagement, and document forgery.

The investigation centered around a $2.3 million payment from FIFA's budget to UEFA. Prosecutors had requested a 1 year and 8-month suspended sentence for both Blatter and Platini.

However, they denied any wrongdoing, claiming that the payment was made under a prior agreement for consultancy services.

