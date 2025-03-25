Which player will catch up to Kamran Aghayev? - PHOTO

Today, the playing and goal statistics of the Azerbaijan national team players ahead of their match against Belarus have been revealed.

The most experienced player in head coach Fernando Santos' squad is Badavi Huseynov, Idman.biz reports.

The defender has played 78 matches for the national team. If he takes the field against Belarus, it will be his 79th appearance, equaling Kamran Agayev’s record. This would make him fourth in Azerbaijan’s national team history in terms of caps, with only three players having played more matches.

Additionally, two players may celebrate a milestone appearance today. Aleksey Isayev and Joshgun Diniyev have the opportunity to reach their 30th cap for the national team.

Meanwhile, five players are awaiting their debut. Among them are two goalkeepers:

Aydin Bayramov

Alirza Mushtabazada

Mert Celik

Agadadash Salyanski

Shahin Shahniyarov

If selected, they will make their first-ever appearance for the national team.

Player Matches Goals Badavi Huseynov 78 1 Mahir Emreli 52 6 Renat Dadashov 35 4 Bahlul Mustafazadeh 34 1 Toral Bayramov 30 4 Aleksei Isayev 29 1 Joshgun Diniyev 29 0 Elvin Jafarguliyev 27 1 Rahil Mammadov 23 0 Elvin Jamalov 21 0 Musa Gurbanli 17 3 Amin Seydiyev 12 0 Ozan Kökçü 12 0 Ismail Ibrahimli 8 0 Nariman Akhundzadeh 5 0 Rza Jafarov 3 -6 Zamig Aliyev 1 0 Khayal Aliyev 1 0 Sabuhi Abdullazadeh 1 0 Rahman Dashdamirov 1 0 Aydin Bayramov 0 0 Mert Celik 0 0 Aghadadash Salyanski 0 0 Shahin Shahniyarov 0 0 Alirza Mushtabazadeh 0 0

