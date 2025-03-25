Which player will catch up to Kamran Aghayev? - PHOTO

Today, the playing and goal statistics of the Azerbaijan national team players ahead of their match against Belarus have been revealed.
The most experienced player in head coach Fernando Santos' squad is Badavi Huseynov, Idman.biz reports.
The defender has played 78 matches for the national team. If he takes the field against Belarus, it will be his 79th appearance, equaling Kamran Agayev’s record. This would make him fourth in Azerbaijan’s national team history in terms of caps, with only three players having played more matches.
Additionally, two players may celebrate a milestone appearance today. Aleksey Isayev and Joshgun Diniyev have the opportunity to reach their 30th cap for the national team.
Meanwhile, five players are awaiting their debut. Among them are two goalkeepers:
Aydin Bayramov
Alirza Mushtabazada
Mert Celik
Agadadash Salyanski
Shahin Shahniyarov
If selected, they will make their first-ever appearance for the national team.
|
Player
|
Matches
|
Goals
|
Badavi Huseynov
|
78
|
1
|
Mahir Emreli
|
52
|
6
|
Renat Dadashov
|
35
|
4
|
Bahlul Mustafazadeh
|
34
|
1
|
Toral Bayramov
|
30
|
4
|
Aleksei Isayev
|
29
|
1
|
Joshgun Diniyev
|
29
|
0
|
Elvin Jafarguliyev
|
27
|
1
|
Rahil Mammadov
|
23
|
0
|
Elvin Jamalov
|
21
|
0
|
Musa Gurbanli
|
17
|
3
|
Amin Seydiyev
|
12
|
0
|
Ozan Kökçü
|
12
|
0
|
Ismail Ibrahimli
|
8
|
0
|
Nariman Akhundzadeh
|
5
|
0
|
Rza Jafarov
|
3
|
-6
|
Zamig Aliyev
|
1
|
0
|
Khayal Aliyev
|
1
|
0
|
Sabuhi Abdullazadeh
|
1
|
0
|
Rahman Dashdamirov
|
1
|
0
|
Aydin Bayramov
|
0
|
0
|
Mert Celik
|
0
|
0
|
Aghadadash Salyanski
|
0
|
0
|
Shahin Shahniyarov
|
0
|
0
|
Alirza Mushtabazadeh
|
0
|
0
Vugar Kheyrullayev
Idman.biz