Bakhtiyar Musayev: “Before it’s too late, we must part ways with Santos” - INTERVIEW

Former Azerbaijani national team player Bakhtiyar Musayev gave an interview to Idman.biz.

- What do you think were the main reasons for the 0-3 defeat against Haiti in the friendly match?

- Unfortunately, our national team has disappointed us once again. In general, under Fernando Santos, the team is experiencing its weakest period. From the day he was appointed, I said it was the wrong decision because he is not a coach with fresh ideas, and this is evident in every match.

Against Haiti, both the squad selection and in-game decisions were completely wrong. He claims that he brought on attacking players in the second half. So what? You can substitute five players, but it makes no difference if your tactical approach is flawed. Rahil Mammadov played as a right-back, even though he is a center-back. Elvin Camalov was introduced, but he is a defensive player, not a playmaker. And then Santos says he played attacking football in the second half. Simply putting forwards on the field does not mean you are playing attacking football - they need to get the ball into dangerous areas.

- So, is Santos the main one to blame for the loss?

- He is an outdated and terrible head coach. Before it’s too late, we must part ways with him. His football philosophy is non-existent, and his words and decisions during matches prove it.

- What are your thoughts on the upcoming match against Belarus?

- Our national team gives no hope for optimism. No one knows how they will play because there is no game plan and no positive results. We are in a terrible situation. Maybe they’ll get a good result against Belarus, or maybe they’ll suffer a heavy defeat—because there is no structure, and nothing is predictable. I really don’t want to speak negatively about the national team, but unfortunately, there is nothing encouraging to say.

- What do you think about the squad Santos called up for the friendlies?

- The squad is more or less fine, but his in-game decisions are disastrous. For example, against Haiti, when we were already losing 0-3, he brought on Rəhman Dashdamirov, and we finished the match with four center-backs on the field.

- In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Azerbaijan is in Group D alongside France, Ukraine, and Iceland. How do you rate our chances?

- There needs to be a proper system before we can even talk about chances. Honestly, we are headed for embarrassing defeats. I repeat: our national team is at its lowest point.

- Do you think the 'Auxerre Disaster' could happen again?

- Not only could it happen again, but it could be even worse. This current France team is incredibly strong—they have a fast, creative, and technically gifted squad. Meanwhile, Azerbaijan’s situation is clear for all to see. A quick decision needs to be made regarding Santos.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz