Mahir Emreli: "It’s important to aim for victory against teams within our reach" – INTERVIEW

e Azerbaijani national team last faced Belarus in a friendly match in June 2022.

That game, held at Liv Bona Dea Arena as part of the UEFA Nations League, saw Mahir Emreli come on as a substitute and contribute significantly to Azerbaijan's 2-0 victory with one goal and one assist.

Currently playing for Germany’s FC Nürnberg, the 27-year-old striker answered questions from AFFA’s press service, Idman.biz reports.

Emreli reflected on the match from three years ago and shared his thoughts on the national team's upcoming games.

– How are things going for you in Germany? Have you fully adapted to Nürnberg and the 2. Bundesliga?

– Everything is going well. I couldn’t participate in the preseason training camp at the start of the season, but I was with the team during the winter preparation period. This gave us a chance to adapt to each other better. I want to keep improving with each game and contribute more to my team.

– Your head coach, Miroslav Klose, was one of the greatest strikers of his time. As a forward, what have you learned from him?

– We do individual training sessions with him as well. He covers various aspects of the game and shares his experience with us, which we can see benefiting us during matches. Working with Klose is a great experience. As a striker, it’s especially rewarding. In every training session, meeting, or personal discussion, we try to learn something from him.

– How does the 2. Bundesliga compare to the other leagues you have played in?

– The intensity, physical demands, and level of competition are much higher here. In Poland and Croatia, I played for teams that were title contenders, so opponents tended to sit back against us, allowing us to dominate the game. Here, there is no team that is clearly superior to the rest. Every team tries to impose its style and creates plenty of goal-scoring opportunities.

One major difference in the 2. Bundesliga is the emphasis on discipline, especially when playing without the ball. This is something new for me because, in my previous clubs, we were the top teams in the league, and off-the-ball play wasn’t as much of a focus. Here, you have to adapt to tactical structures and follow the coach’s instructions, particularly when not in possession.

– You’ve played as a foreign player in Poland, Croatia, Turkey, and now Germany. How does it feel to play abroad, and what advice would you give to Azerbaijani players considering a move?

– Every player should do what is best for them. If someone has the ambition to play abroad, they shouldn’t hesitate just because of cultural differences. They should develop themselves in this direction and, most importantly, believe in themselves.

Some players feel comfortable in the Azerbaijani league and perform well there. But for those who dream of playing abroad, they should seize the opportunity when it comes. At the very least, they should test themselves. Otherwise, they might regret not taking the chance. I hope more of our players will compete in better clubs.

– Today, the national team will play a friendly match against Belarus. How valuable is another game against a familiar opponent?

– When I’m with the national team, I don’t differentiate between official and friendly matches. Of course, in friendlies, coaches test different tactical setups and players. However, we must still show our best side.

Especially against teams like Belarus, which are within our level, it’s crucial to go for the win. The benefits of such matches will be seen in official games. Hopefully, we’ll make the most of these opportunities, play good football for our fans, and make them proud. That’s our main goal. Success puts your name in history, and that’s what we’re working towards. We will give our best effort.

– In the 2022 UEFA Nations League match in Baku, you scored one of the goals in a 2-0 victory over Belarus. How do you remember that game?

– I remember it well. Since I started on the bench, I was a bit frustrated and impatient. Of course, within professional limits, it’s normal for a player to feel this way without being disrespectful. But once I came on, I scored a goal and provided an assist. It was a beautiful goal. I hope to score more goals like that for the national team.

Before that match, we had gone five games without scoring or winning. After beating Belarus, we gained momentum and won five consecutive matches.

– This year, we will compete in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. What can we realistically expect in a group with Ukraine, Iceland, and France?

– The strength of our opponents is obvious. There’s no need for unrealistic dreams. We just need to prepare well and play for victory in every match. In football, winning and losing are both part of the game, but sometimes how you lose is just as important.

There are times when you fight hard, perform well, and still lose. That can be understandable. Our fans are becoming more knowledgeable about football. For example, after our loss to Slovakia, there were still positive comments because people saw the effort we put in.

We need to analyze our opponents and prepare properly for each one. Of course, the difference in quality will play a role, but I believe we will have matches where we surprise people. We need to believe in that every time we step onto the field and follow the coach’s instructions precisely. If we do that, we can hope for good results.

Idman.biz